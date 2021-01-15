 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two untreated wastewater spills occured in Statesville Thursday
0 comments
top story

Two untreated wastewater spills occured in Statesville Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The City of Statesville had a discharge of untreated wastewater on Thursday of an estimated 1,350 gallons at 1354 Twin Oaks Road, located near the Iredell County Solid Waste Facility. The untreated wastewater was discharged into Fourth Creek via a tributary at the site of the spill.

A broken pipe caused the spill, which was stopped within 30 minutes of notification. The line has been repaired.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The city experienced a second discharge of untreated wastewater on Thursday of an estimated 1,903 gallons at 616 Crescent Lane near the intersection of Rolling Lane and Crescent Lane. The untreated wastewater was discharged into Third Creek via a tributary at the site of the spill.

A stoppage caused by debris at an outfall sewer main caused the spill that has now been cleaned and repaired.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of both events on Thursday, and is reviewing these matters. For more information, contact the City of Statesville at 704-761-2383.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert