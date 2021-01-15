Two untreated wastewater spills occured in Statesville Thursday

The City of Statesville had a discharge of untreated wastewater on Thursday of an estimated 1,350 gallons at 1354 Twin Oaks Road, located near the Iredell County Solid Waste Facility. The untreated wastewater was discharged into Fourth Creek via a tributary at the site of the spill.

A broken pipe caused the spill, which was stopped within 30 minutes of notification. The line has been repaired.

The city experienced a second discharge of untreated wastewater on Thursday of an estimated 1,903 gallons at 616 Crescent Lane near the intersection of Rolling Lane and Crescent Lane. The untreated wastewater was discharged into Third Creek via a tributary at the site of the spill.

A stoppage caused by debris at an outfall sewer main caused the spill that has now been cleaned and repaired.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of both events on Thursday, and is reviewing these matters. For more information, contact the City of Statesville at 704-761-2383.