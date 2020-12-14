TWO-TIME CHAMPION: At 10, Colby Goodman is at the top of his game

The families are more than competitors. They encourage one another on the courses. With the layout of the events, there is not a public viewing of the competition. It seems the families, though, more than make up for that.

“It’s fun,” Lisa Goodman said. “I enjoy rooting on, of course my kid but also all the other kids. You’re out there to support all of the riders. We pull other riders up the hill, pull our own kids up the hill if they can’t make it in a muddy race. You’re out there cheering for your own but also cheering for the other riders even though they aren’t riding for the same team, they are riding for their own wins. You want to see everybody succeed.”

The racing is also preparing Colby for life in general. He’s responsible for his own equipment and for making sure he gets to the track with all of his gear. That’s an important element when one is racing nine hours from home. He has to stay in racing condition, so his training extends beyond just racing on the weekend. He says that he trains with his dad, jogging near their home for about an hour every day and bike riding to stay in shape for the races.