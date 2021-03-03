Two students recognized for first and second place finishes in district spelling bee

From staff reports
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rishidharan Jayakumar, a sixth grader The Brawley School and Sahana Barua, fifth-grader at Woodland Heights Elementary were recognized for their first and second place finishes at the Iredell-Statesville Schools District Spelling Bee, which was held Feb 4 at Mac Gray Auditorium on the campus of Statesville High School.
The bee lasted nine rounds, and the final winning word was “beguile”. Rishidharan Jayakumar will advance to the regional level of competition to be held at the Carolina Panthers Stadium in Charlotte on March 21.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.