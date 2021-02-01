Two Statesville women win $150K in N.C. Lottery

The largest Keno win to date of $150,000 goes to Bonnie Curtis and Erin Blankenship of Statesville.

The two purchased their winning ticket for the Dec. 28 drawing at Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia on River Highway in Mooresville.

Curtis and Blankenship claimed their prize Friday. They split the $150,000 and each took home $53,063 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Carolina Keno lets you choose how many numbers, or spots, you play and your choice determines your odds and the prize you play for.

Their big win came with a $10 Keno with Multiplier ticket. They played a 9-spot game and matched nine spots in the drawing to win $30,000. The prize was multiplied to $150,000 when the 5X was drawn.

Ticket sales from Carolina Keno make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.