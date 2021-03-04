 Skip to main content
Two Statesville students receive Carolina Farm Credit scholarships
Two Statesville students receive Carolina Farm Credit scholarships

Two Statesville students were among those chosen to receive $2,000 scholarships through Carolina Farm Credit.

Vance C. Dalton, Jr., CEO of Carolina Farm Credit, announced that Carolina Farm Credit awarded scholarships for $2,000 each to Jason Koopman and Luke Johnson. “We recognize the importance of further education and hope these scholarships will help to enable these young adults to become the leaders of tomorrow,” said Dalton.

Koopman is a junior studying ag business management at NC State University. He hopes to one day run a dairy farm.

Johnson, a senior, is pursuing a degree in agricultural production systems with a concentration in both business and animal science at the University of Mount Olive. After graduating, he would like to continue working with dairy cattle by returning to his family dairy farm or pursuing another opportunity within the cattle and agriculture industry.

For more information about scholarships, visit carolinafarmcredit.com. Students interested in applying for these scholarships should contact the academic affairs offices at these colleges. To be considered, students must have a major in the agriculture departments at these colleges and must complete financial aid and scholarship application.

