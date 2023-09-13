alert top story Two Statesville Scouts earn next ranks Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Two Scouts from Troop 363, at New Salem United Methodist Church earned their next rank in Scouting. First year Scout Nathan Smyre earned the rank of Tenderfoot. Photos used with permission Gage Tucker earned the rank of Star Scout. Related to this story Most Popular Three injured in Wednesday crash on Salisbury Highway A traffic incident on Salisbury Highway resulted in injuries to three people after two pickup trucks collided Wednesday morning. Homeless man, woman attacked with machete in Statesville; Police searching for suspect A homeless man and woman suffered multiple lacerations from a machete during an altercation in Statesville, according to police. Disturbance at Statesville High football game leads to arrest of teenager A 15-year-old is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and injury to personal property, following arrest at Stat… A mixed report card: Iredell-Statesville Schools sees 19 schools hit growth benchmarks Iredell-Statesville School saw gains in 19 of its 37 schools according to the grades given out by the state to monitor academic improvements e… 2023 Iredell County Agricultural Fair gets underway in Troutman The 2023 Iredell County Agricultural Fair is officially underway after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday night. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Moroccan earthquake survivors grapple with what’s next Kim Jong-un says he backs Russia's fight 'to protect its sovereignty' Kim Jong-un says he backs Russia's fight 'to protect its sovereignty' Ad Spending In The US 2024 Electoral Campaigns To Top $10 Billion Ad Spending In The US 2024 Electoral Campaigns To Top $10 Billion Texas Man, 30, Dies From Bacterial Infection After Eating Oysters Texas Man, 30, Dies From Bacterial Infection After Eating Oysters