Two Statesville officers receive minor injuries in wreck

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Statesville Police Department officers were treated for minor injuries after a wreck on Vernon Avenue Thursday night.

Around 7 p.m., Officers Beene and Herman were answering a call in the 300 block of Vernon Avenue.

Beene was driving and Herman was riding with her as her field training officer, the SPD reported in a news release.

The news release reported the patrol car was traveling between five and 10 mph and due to damage to the road and the collection of water from Thursday’s rain, Beene was unable to see a concrete barrier. The barrier had not been repaired from previous damage, police said.

The patrol car hit the barrier and both airbags deployed causing injuries to both officers.

Both officers were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The police department expressed appreciation for the concerns and well wishes for the two officers.