Two Statesville men celebrate 'double 90' birthday

Two families and many friends came together this past Labor Day week end to celebrate a “double 90” birthday.

Richard Rowland turned 90 on Aug. 19, and WT Darnell turned 90 on July 6. The celebration was held at Harmony Community Center to accommodate the fun and crowd, and included many traveling from other states, a gospel singing and lots of pictures.

The two families were united 45 years ago when Connie Rowland married Rick Darnell, and have shared intricately in each other’s lives ever since. It is rare to be blessed with families that love and care for each other the way these two do.

Richard and Sue boast nine children, 25 grandchildren and 43-plus great-grandchildren. WT and Madeline have three children, eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Of all these, the two couples share five of the grandchildren and 20 of the great-grandchildren.

Richard retired from Dana Industries in 1999. Many know Richard around town from many years of being in the delivery business, playing slow pitch and bowling. Richard continues to enjoy engaging in ping pong several times a week, or every time he can corner someone with a paddle.

WT retired from a 35-year pastorate in 2015 at Calvary Baptist Church in Sulphur, Louisiana. He pastored four churches in his ministry of more than 50 years. He continues his ministry preaching weekly on Facebook and every chance he gets in the community.

The two couples now live around the corner from each other here in Statesville where they share in each other’s family events. Prayer has bonded them through all the ups and downs through the years, and they say the best part of the union is that it is eternal.