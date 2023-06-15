Kori Lynne Paugh and Catherine Severson have been accepted to attend the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) Summer Contemporary Dance Intensive.

The contemporary dance program is designed for serious students interested in pursuing a career in the arts. Under the instruction of the renowned school of dance faculty and distinguished guest artists, this program offers a cutting-edge approach to contemporary technique, movement innovation, and artistic self-discovery.

Daily classes will include contemporary technique, classical ballet, composition, improvisation, phrase work, repertory, and conditioning. Jazz, musical theater, hip-hop and ballroom master classes will also be taught throughout the intensive. This program takes place from June 26-July 22 and will conclude with a professionally produced dance recital.

Kori, daughter of Corey and Penelope Paugh attends Oakwood IB Middle in Statesville. Catherine, daughter of Brian and Jane Severson, is a homeschooled student. Both are on competition dance teams at Statesville Dance and Performing Arts.