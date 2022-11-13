Two Statesville churches donate food to Iredell Christian Ministries

St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church delivered 1,355.7 pounds of food items to Iredell Christian Ministries on Nov. 7. This food will be distributed to clients during their regular food pick-ups during the next few weeks.
Photos used with permission
Trinity Episcopal Church members deliver donated items to Joy Morrison, right, executive director of Iredell Christian Ministries.
Trinity Episcopal Church members recently delivered 1,999.9 pounds of food to Iredell Christian Ministries. They also presented ICM with a check for $1408, which will purchase more than 7,000 pounds of additional food for distribution through ICM.
