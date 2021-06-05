Two shootings on Interstate 77 Saturday morning appear to be linked

Two shootings on Interstate 77 early Saturday morning are believed to be linked, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Chief Deputy Andy Poteat said the suspect in the first shooting died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while the person injured in the initial assault is recovering at a hospital.

Poteat said the first shooting happened on I-77 north. A man and his wife, from New Jersey, were traveling north when they heard two noises. “They didn’t realize the first noise was a gunshot,” Poteat said. It was when the man was hit by the second shot that they realized it was gunfire, he said.

A short while later, he said, a car crashed into the guardrail on I-77 south near the 47 mile marker. The man inside was pronounced dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Poteat said.

The description of the vehicle that crashed fit the general description of the one involved in the shooting of the New Jersey man, he said.

Poteat said the man believed to have been the shooter is from Yadkin County.

He said the incident unfolded when the couple from New Jersey said they were being tailgated as they drove north on I-77. The vehicle went around them and that’s when the shots were fired, Poteat said.