Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Caldwell Street.

Michael Stevenson, 28, and Devon Savoy, 33, both of Statesville, were transported via Iredell EMS to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, the Statesville Police Department reported in a news release.

The SPD reported that around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Caldwell Street for a report of shots fired in the area. Officers found Stevenson and provided medical aid until Iredell EMS arrived. Several minutes later, they found Savoy with a gunshot wound to the foot, police said.

Investigators from the Statesville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and began their investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victims and others were standing on the side of the roadway talking at the intersection of Caldwell Street and Durham Avenue, police said. Witnesses reported that unknown suspects began shooting from the wooded area across from the victims’ location and then fled the area on foot.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 704-878-3516.