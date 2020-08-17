Two Pennsylvania men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Two Pennsylvania men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 77 uncovered cocaine concealed in a speaker box, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Campbell said the stop occurred Saturday near the 67 mile maker.
Lance Levar Abram, 40, and Emanuel Joseph Abram, 42, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were charged with felony trafficking in cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transportation and felony possession of cocaine. A magistrate set bond for Lane Abram at $300,000 and $350,000 for Emanuel Abram. Campbell said the higher bond for Emanuel Abram was due to him being on parole for previous drug-related charges.
Campbell said the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) team stopped a 2002 Cadillac Deville for a traffic violation, and when the driver and passenger gave inconsistent responses to their travel plans and other issues, a canine was utilized to walk around the vehicle. Campbell said they told deputies they were traveling from South Carolina to Pittsburgh.
Canine Bosco gave a positive alert to the odor of illegal narcotics coming from inside the vehicle, Campbell said.
Inside the vehicle, they located 358 grams of powder cocaine concealed inside of a speaker box in the trunk of the car, Campbell said. The deputies also seized marijuana and $3,563 in cash, he said.
