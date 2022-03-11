Two nurses at Davis Regional recognized as DAISY award recipients

Two nurses at Davis Regional Medical Center are recipients of the prestigious DAISY Foundation Award. Nurses receiving awards in 2021 and 2022, thus far, include: Sarah Keener, RN, Endoscopy Department, Daisy of the fourth quarter 2021; Erika Hobbs, RN, Women’s Services, Daisy of the first quarter 2022. The DAISY Foundation’s goal is recognition for the efforts of extraordinary nurses.
The DAISY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Each quarter, nurses are nominated by hospital associates, visitors, and patients and then chosen by Davis Regional’s Nursing Leadership Council and nursing administration to receive The DAISY Award. At a presentation given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, that include fellow nurses, physicians, patients and visitors, the honoree receives a certificate commending him or her for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." The honoree is also given a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
One day, while Pat was in the hospital, he asked his family to bring him a Cinnabon® cinnamon roll plus enough for all the nurses in his unit. With the help of Cinnabon’s parent company, FOCUS Brands, The DAISY Foundation carries on this tradition by serving Cinnabons to all the nurses in the award recipient’s unit in thanks for everything they do for their patients and families.
"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced firsthand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the superhuman work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Davis Regional Medical Center are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award,” said Bonnie Barnes, president and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation.
This is one initiative of The DAISY Foundation whose overall goal is to help fight diseases of the immune system. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects and provides assistance to ITP support groups. More information is available on their website, www.DAISYfoundation.org.