Two nurses at Davis Regional recognized as DAISY award recipients

Two nurses at Davis Regional Medical Center are recipients of the prestigious DAISY Foundation Award. Nurses receiving awards in 2021 and 2022, thus far, include: Sarah Keener, RN, Endoscopy Department, Daisy of the fourth quarter 2021; Erika Hobbs, RN, Women’s Services, Daisy of the first quarter 2022. The DAISY Foundation’s goal is recognition for the efforts of extraordinary nurses.

The DAISY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.