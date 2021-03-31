Two new K-9s join Alexander County Sheriff's Office

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received two new K-9s, Ash and Bane, in late January 2021. Both K-9s are Belgian malinois from the Czech Republic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

These K-9s were purchased through seized drug money that was turned over to the sheriff’s office by the Drug Asset Forfeiture Program. This money was also used to outfit the handlers with equipment for handling and transporting the K-9s.

These K-9s have had and continue to receive extensive training on a daily basis with their handlers. Cpl. Jacob Barnes and Cpl. Cole Weitzel are the newest K-9 handlers for the sheriff’s office.

They have joined Lt. Timothy Simms and German shepherd K-9 Mick to assist with tracking, searches, and drug seizures throughout Alexander County, and in surrounding counties if needed.