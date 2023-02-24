A couple of new deputies will be joining the force at a pair of high schools.

These deputies are a little different however.

They are canines that will be helping out their human counterparts at North Iredell and Lake Norman high schools.

A yellow Labrador named Laker will be patrolling the halls and campus at Lake Norman High School with School Resource Officer Josh Kanupp.

And a black Labrador, appropriately named for the North Iredell mascot, Raider, will be paired with School Resource Officer Travis Lewis.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said Laker and Raider will be joining two other canines, Rip and Tito, that are working in the schools. Tito and Rip primarily work in the elementary schools, Campbell said.

Campbell said the addition of the two canines in the high schools is something he has been discussing with Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James for several months.

“Dr. James and I meet every month and we thought it would be a good idea to put the canines in the high schools,” Campbell said.

Placing the dogs in opposite ends of the county was a strategic decision, Campbell said. He said the dogs will be available as needed elsewhere but will be primarily walking the halls and campuses of the two high schools.

The two dogs were obtained from and trained by Highland Canine in Harmony.

Both Laker and Raider, along with their handlers, are ready to enter into their roles at their designated schools as they have recently completed a comprehensive training program that included advanced obedience, building searches, tracking, article detection and detection of seven drugs; marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, PCP, LSD and ecstasy.

Both canines will also be trained to detect fentanyl in the near future.

Campbell said the multifaceted training Raider and Laker, as well as Kanupp and Lewis, received will be beneficial in a number of ways, including tracking a lost student if needed.

The decision to use Labradors, he said, was because of the docile and gentle nature of the breed which makes them ideal for working with young people.

Campbell said he’s seen the rapport that Tito and Rip have built with the younger children, and believes Raider and Laker can do the same with the older students. “They have been unbelievably successful in the schools,” he said.

Campbell said the addition of the two dogs would not have been possible without the support of the school system, and in particular, James.

“I want to thank Dr. Jeff James and the Iredell-Statesville school board for working with us to make these two additional dogs possible. Laker and Raider will join with canines Tito and Rip to work in our school system. By being able to have these dogs travel to our various elementary, middle and high schools, we can continue to foster a safe environment within our schools,” Campbell said.