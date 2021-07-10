Two more juveniles charged in Wilson Lee Boulevard shooting

The Statesville Police Department announced another pair of arrests related to the killing of Ah'Miyahh Howell and injuring of Tariq Lowery on Wilson Lee Boulevard on June 28.

Ah'Miyahh, 8, and Tariq, 7, were shot in front of a home on Wilson Lee Boulevard. A 10-year-old boy was shot on Newbern Avenue a short time later.

The arrest of two juveniles, both 17, happened overnight Friday, according to the Statesville Police Department's news release.

The arrests come after two men and a juvenile, 17, were charged on Friday.

Nasir Cor’lee Turner, 18, of Mooresville, Sayqwon Kalil Miller, 19, and Donnell Tiaijan Ellison, also 19, and both of Statesville, face charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury. A juvenile petition was obtained for a 17-year-old suspect with the same charges as the others.

Turner, Miller and the juvenile were arrested Friday, but the police are still looking for Ellison on the same charges. Ellison is considered armed and dangerous. The police department said if anyone knows the location of Ellison they are asked to call 911 immediately.

The police are still looking for additional information about the shootings.

