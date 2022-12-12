Two men plead guilty to 2019 murder; sentenced to more than 15 years

Azontay Sherrill and Quinton Kasey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder and will receive sentences of more than 15 years in the killing of Marcus Moore in 2019.

The two men appeared in Iredell County Superior Court on Monday to plead guilty to both charges and will serve sentences of 180 months to 220 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections, according to a Statesville Police Department news release.

“The Statesville Police Department would like to thank the district attorney’s office for their work on the case and for bringing closure to this investigation,” the SPD said in a statement.

The murder happened on June 21, 2019. The SPD responded to a call at 431 Deaton St. in reference to a person being shot and officers found the victim, Marcus Jauqice Moore, in the yard with a gunshot wound. Moore was transported to the hospital where he died. The investigation revealed that his brother, Timothy Moore, was also shot but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

On June 22, 2019, SPD’s Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants for Azontay Vontavious Sherrill and Quinton Que’shon Kasey for the homicide of Marcus Moore. Sherrill was apprehended on June 22, 2019, and Kasey was apprehended on June 23, 2019.