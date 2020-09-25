Two men charged with marijuana possession after traffic stop

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A traffic stop by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies led to the arrests of two men.

Vestal Izaiah Martel, 20, of Todd and Weston Howard Wood, 20, of Boone, were arrested after Deputy C.S. Little of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) stopped a Honda SUV on East Memorial Highway near Harmony on Wednesday.

Martel and Wood were charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of THC oil and felony possession with intent to sell/deliver THC oil. Martel was also charged with felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and Wood was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond for Martel at $15,000 and $25,000 for Wood.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Little stopped the vehicle and learned the driver did not have a valid license. Based on this and other information, Campbell said, Little called for assistance. Sgt. L.J. Hayes helped Little search the vehicle.

During the search, Campbell said, a large box was found in the rear of the SUV, and inside that box was 5.5 pounds of marijuana and 194 THC cartridges.