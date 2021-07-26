Two local students selected for GEMS program

Isabella DiFiore, a rising seventh grader at Oakwood IB School, and Anna Rufty, a rising eighth grader at North Iredell Middle School, were selected to participate in the Girls Empowered by Math and Science program.

DiFiore and Rufty participated in the Saturday Academy, which met once per month during the 2020-21 school year, and the July weeklong summer camp program at Winston-Salem State University.

GEMS was developed by Dr. Denise Johnson, an associate professor of education at Winston-Salem State, in 2009 to increase interest, accelerate academic achievement and increase the number of girls who choose to enter science, mathematics, technology and education fields.

The summer camp focused on exposing girls to careers in transportation through hands-on activities. About 25 girls participated. The core curriculum was developed by Winston-Salem State faculty in alignment with the N.C. Middle School Mathematics and Science Common Core State Standards for middle and high school topics such as engineering, environmental science, computer design and robotics.