Two lawyers join Statesville firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin

The firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin PC has announced the addition of two attorneys to the firm.

Scott Copeland and Kolin Funk were recently sworn into the practice of law in North Carolina. Both are graduates of Liberty University School of Law.

Copeland has been practicing law for seven years in Florida. He has substantial litigation experience representing clients in large and small eminent domain cases. He has successfully represented multiple property owners who were directly affected by condemnation of their property for road expansion, pipeline expansion and high voltage lines being place upon their property. He realized that the taking of a person’s property requires that the landowner be justly compensated, that the use and value of the real estate was important to the landowner, and that there was evidence which the landowners needed to present in order to maximize their recovery for the involuntary taking of their property.

Before going to law school, Copeland served in local church ministry in Florida. His undergraduate degree from the University of Jacksonville is in chemistry. He was admitted to the Florida Bar Association in 2015. He and his wife and family moved to Iredell County in August. Their home is in Mooresville.

He will be practicing law in the Statesville office of Benbow, Davidson and Martin, but will be taking cases involving eminent domain all over the state. In view of the dramatic growth in Iredell and Alexander counties, the need for road expansion and expansion of government property needs, Copeland’s area of practice in eminent domain will be a tremendous help to the residents of Iredell and surrounding counties.

Funk is a Florida native and graduated from Southwestern University in Florida. He majored in business and religion. He graduated from Liberty University School of Law this year, and has relocated to the Mooresville area.

Funk’s wife, Kayley, teaches at Lake Norman Elementary School. Together they enjoy the company of their dog, Penny. In his free time, Funk enjoys golf, traveling and watching sports.

He will be handling criminal matters and civil litigation, including family law, in Iredell and Alexander counties. He will take appointments at both offices.

Benbow, Davidson and Martin is a general practice law firm with experience in litigation; estate planning and administration; matters pertaining to the buying and selling of real estate; representation of clients in criminal and traffic matters in Iredell and surrounding counties; the preparation of wills, powers of attorney and health care powers of attorney; contract preparation; Medicaid lien avoidance; and cases regarding wrongful death and injury due to negligent actions and negligent drivers.

The firm is comprised of David Benbow, Daryl Davidson and Luke Martin.