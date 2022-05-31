Two killed in three-vehicle wreck on Salisbury Road Sunday

Two people were killed in a crash on Salisbury Road on Sunday.

Chad Tyrone Kincaid, 27, of Statesville and Doris May Proefrock, 79, of Sherrills Ford died in the three-vehicle crash at 7:19 p.m. Sunday, the Statesville Police Department reported.

The SPD, in a news release, said that a 2011 Honda Accord was traveling west on Salisbury Road and crossed into the opposite lanes, sideswiping a 2011 Ford pickup truck. The Honda then struck a 2018 GMC pickup truck head-on.

Kincaid was a passenger in the Accord and Proefrock was a passenger in the GMC pickup, the SPD reported.

The SPD traffic unit is investigating the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.