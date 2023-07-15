Two people died in separate wrecks Friday.

Tony Jason Hedrick, 52, of Statesville, died in a crash on Amity Hill Road near Tucker Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday, and three hours later, Christopher Alexander Rodriguez, 18, of Troutman, was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Island Ford Road near Old Miller Road.

Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the first wreck involved a 2004 Honda motorcycle that struck a tree on Amity Hill Road.

Casey said Hedrick was operating the motorcycle, which was traveling east on Amity Hill Road, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Hedrick was ejected from the motorcycle and was transported via Iredell EMS to Lake Norman Regional Medical where he died.

The crash on Island Ford Road occurred about 6:40 p.m. when a 2013 Honda Civic, driven by Rodriguez, attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Island Ford Road and turned in front of a westbound 2003 Dodge Ram, Casey said.

The driver of the Dodge, Eli Daniel Pope, 19, of Statesville, was not injured.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed in this case. During the on-scene investigation, the roadway was closed in the area for approximately four hours.

During the investigation into the earlier crash, Amity Hill Road was closed in the area for one hour. The initial investigation indicates impairment to be the contributing circumstance in the collision, Casey said.