 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two killed in early morning crash on Wilkesboro Highway
0 comments
top story

Two killed in early morning crash on Wilkesboro Highway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance generic
Metro Creative

Two people died in a crash on Wilkesboro Highway early Thursday morning.

Dylan Poole, 23, of Statesville, and Jaime Batcher, 23, of Stony Point, were pronounced dead at the scene, said Trooper C.B. Saunders of the North Carolina Highway Patrol..

Saunders said Poole was at the wheel of 1997 Ford pickup, traveling south on Wilkesboro Highway near Pisgah Church Road around 5:50 a.m. Thursday. Batcher was a passenger in the truck, Saunders said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Poole lost control of the truck and crossed the centerline, striking a 2018 Jeep, driven by Ryan Bourgeois of Statesville, Saunders said.

He said Bourgeois was initially taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital and was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.

Saunders said neither Poole nor Batcher was wearing a seat belt. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Trinity Fire Department, Iredell Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS all responded to the crash, which closed Wilkesboro Highway for several hours.  

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert