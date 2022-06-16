Two Juneteenth celebrations set for this weekend in Statesville

Statesville will have not just one, but two Juneteenth celebrations this year.

Juneteenth Statesville will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College. Juneteenth Rejuvenated takes place on Sunday at Kimbrough Park from 1 to 6 p.m.

For Adib El-Amin, one of Juneteenth Statesville's organizers, seeing an event his family helped organize over the years come to downtown Statesville was special for him. El-Amin said he hopes to the downtown location of the Juneteenth Statesville event will bring in more people as it is in the heart of town as it partners with the city of Statesville.

"I'm fortunate enough to be involved since I was 7 or 8 years old with my father. To see it come from Alex Cooper Park, to the flats, to Kimbrough, to bring it to downtown is seeing some of this come full circle," El-Amin said. "Bringing it to downtown Statesville is only right to open it up and have a more diverse celebration. We want a celebration for everybody, and we want everyone to feel welcome."

Along with bouncy houses, scavenger hunts, dancers, singers and the expected 55 vendors taking part, the event will have the Kevin Jones Experience perform around 1 p.m. while the N-Spire band is set for 4 p.m. Juneteenth Statesville will feature a number of activities that look to both entertain and educate the public on the holiday that celebrates the Emancipation Proclamation that freed Black slaves in the United States during the Civil War.

"It's about the importance of being free, and how slavery ended in the United States. To see where it started, to some of the deep dark secrets we sometimes don’t want to talk about, and to celebrate the freedom and what came with it," El-Amin said. "To celebrate how it changed not just life for Black people, but for everyone, and how it changes things on a societal scale and where it brought us now."

"We want people to know that’s worth a celebration, just your hair down a little bit and get away from some of the negative things going on and focus on the positive and have and a good time."

For information on Saturday's Juneteenth Statesville event, call El-Amin at 704-657-6609 or visit juneteenthstatesville.com.

Focusing on the positive while also pushing for more change will be part of Juneteenth Rejuvenated's goals as well as the event takes place on Sunday at Kimbrough Park.

Celebrating freedom, entertainment, vendors, community field day events, and a basketball "King of the Court" tournament, in a carnival-style event according to Preston Wasson, the organizer behind Juneteenth Rejuvenated.

"It's always had a family reunion type of feel, so we're looking forward to getting everyone together and celebrating together in the community," Wasson said.

Wasson said the family reunion feel is important as it allows the community comes together, especially after several years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We just want to give people a chance to come out and be together, to bring back that energy and rejuvenate the community," Wasson said.

For information on Sunday's Juneteenth Rejuvenated event, call Wasson at 980-829-4563 or email youngexecutive44@gmail.com.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year, the first added since Martin Luther King Day in 1983. The holiday originated in Texas, as slaves there were the last to be freed as Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Texas two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed and two months after the war had officially ended to enforce the order.

