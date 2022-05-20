Two Iredell students named Park Scholars at NC State

N.C. State University announced its 27th class of Park Scholars, which includes 42 students representing nine states and 20 North Carolina counties. Two students from Iredell were selected for the scholarships.

Established in 1996, the Park Scholarships program brings exceptional students to N.C. State based on outstanding accomplishments and potential in scholarship leadership, service and character. The program provides a four-year scholarship valued at approximately $116,000 for in-state students and $208,000 for out-of-state students.

“Every day, Park Scholars make a positive difference for others,” said Eva Feucht, director of the Park Scholarships program. “At N.C. State, Park Scholars receive a world-class education while developing their potential in scholarship, leadership, service, and character. The talented Park Scholars of the Class of 2026 join a vibrant network of 162 students on campus and more than 1,000 Park alumni around the world.”

As recipients of one of the most prestigious and comprehensive undergraduate scholarships in the nation, the incoming class of Park Scholars will have access to opportunities for innovative enrichment activities such as grants for undergraduate research and study abroad.

The Park Scholarships program is named for the late Roy H. Park ’31, an N.C. State alumnus who created the charitable Park Foundation which is dedicated to education, media and the environment. The Park Foundation has committed nearly $150 million to support the scholarship since launching it with an initial grant in 1996.

The two students from Iredell are Brennan Michael Selcz of Mooresville and Jacob Marshall Stewart of Statesville.

Selcz is the son of Tony and Karen Selcz of Mooresville.

He will graduate from Lake Norman High School, where he is president of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and runs cross country and varsity track. He is also a calculus tutor, National Merit semi-finalist and was a 2020 national qualifier for FBLA in Spreadsheet Applications. He plans to major in statistics.

Stewart is the son of Marshall and Diane Stewart of Statesville.

Stewart will graduate from West Iredell High School, where he is the Army JROTC battalion commander, student body vice president and archery team captain. He is the recipient of the National Small Town and Rural Recognition Program Award, the 2021 Top Academic Scholars Award and the Military Officer Association of America Award. He plans to pursue a career in the field of electrical engineering.