EnergyUnited announced its 2023 Empowering the Future scholarship winners: Elleigh Williams of North Iredell High and Yajat Govardhan of Crossroads Arts & Science Early College. Both students will receive $5,000 college scholarships from EnergyUnited.

Williams will be attending NC State University in the fall to study biology. She was valedictorian of her class at North Iredell High, a National Honor Society and Beta Club member, and also a finalist for NC State’s Park Scholarship. In addition to her academic achievements, Williams also is passionate about community service, having previously served as a volunteer for Special Olympics.

Govardhan will be attending the University of Detroit Mercy this fall as he plans to attend the school of dentistry. His goal is to become a dentist and to one day open a community dental clinic to offer dental services for low-income individuals and families.

“EnergyUnited is proud to award scholarships to these two outstanding students,” said Maureen Moore, corporate communications manager for EnergyUnited. “As a not-for-profit electric cooperative, EnergyUnited is committed to improving the quality of life for members and communities across the cooperative’s 19-county service area. This program represents just one community resource that is provided in support of our vision of a brighter energy future.”

EnergyUnited will begin accepting scholarship applications again next year on Jan. 1, 2024. All seniors who live in a residence or attend a high school served by EnergyUnited are eligible to apply each year.