Two local students received scholarships from the Iredell Extension and Community Association group.

Makayla Stillwell, who will graduate from South Iredell High School IB program, will attend Appalachian State University and major in nursing.

Ansleigh Layne, who will graduate from Mooresville High School, plans to attend High Point University and major in political science and legal studies with the aim of becoming an attorney.

The mission of the N.C. Extension and Community Association (ECA) is to strengthen families through leadership development, volunteer work and educational support. For more information regarding the club, contact the Cooperative Extension office at 704-878-3157.