Two injured when van crashes on Fort Dobbs Road Thursday
Two injured when van crashes on Fort Dobbs Road Thursday

Traffic was shut down both ways on Fort Dobbs Road after a Chrysler Town & Country van drove into a field before flipping near a telephone pole beside the road Thursday.

Both passengers, a male driver and a female passenger, were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Health to treat their injuries.

Trooper Brad Campbell of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the cause of the crash was still under investigation.

The van exited the road out of a turn on the road and proceeded roughly 100 yards before hitting a ditch, flipping the vehicle, Campbell said.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

