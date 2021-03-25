Two injured when truck crashes into home on Fox Avenue

A quiet Thursday afternoon was interrupted by the sound of a truck crashing through a home on Fox Avenue.

Statesville Fire Department Deputy Chief Glenn Kurfees said the incident is still under investigation by the Statesville Police Department but about 12:25 p.m. the department was dispatched and arrived on the scene to find a pick-up stuck inside of a home.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The truck left the road approximately 150 feet from the home and crossed an open lot before driving between two trees and jumping over a small retaining wall into the home. The truck went far enough into the home to damage the front wall on the other side of the building.

Kurfees said two people, the resident of the home, and a person in the truck was injured and taken to local hospitals. No information was available concerning the conditions of either patient.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.