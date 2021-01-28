Two injured in wrong way driver crash on Interstate 40

Two men were injured in a crash caused by a wrong way driver, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Trooper I.D. Hammer said Jon King of Asheboro was operating a Nissan truck and was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 Wednesday night. The truck hit a Mazda SUV, operated by Benjamin Harley of Raleigh, he said.

Hammer said King got onto the interstate, traveling the wrong way, at Exit 154. “He made it nearly a mile,” Hammer said. He said a medical condition was the likely cause of King getting onto the interstate the wrong way.

King was transported via Iredell EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem. Hammer described his condition as serious but stable.

Harley was taken to Davis Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Statesville Fire Department, Iredell Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS all responded to the crash, which closed I-40 east for more than an hour.