Two injured in Alexander County plane crash have non-life threatening injuries

  • Updated
IMG_2777.JPEG

This plane crashed on Smith Farm Road in Stony Point on Saturday evening.

 Taylor Jedrzejek, Record & Landmark

The two people aboard a plane that crashed near the Iredell-Alexander county line Saturday night have non-life-threatening injuries, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said the two were transported to Atrium Health Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte. Their names were not released.

The Federal Aviation Administration, in an email, said the plane was a single engine Cessna 170 that crashed on Smith Farm Road in Stony Point.

Swagger said the crash occurred near the intersection with US 64 around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, and that the plane went down in a wooded area.

He said the highway patrol remained on the scene overnight Saturday until 8:30 a.m. Sunday when FFA investigators arrived.

Stony Point Fire Department, along with Alexander Rescue and EMS, responded to the scene.

