Two I-SS programs suffering losses due to COVID-19

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education discussed two programs hit hard by COVID-19 at Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
Due to the lack of enrollment and the lack of students attending in-person classes, both the Prime Time and child nutrition departments have suffered during the 2020 fiscal year.
Director of Prime Time, Grover Linebarger, presented the board with a comparison of the numbers from 2019 to 2020. Currently, every elementary school has seen a decline in enrollment, with the total enrollment decline across all schools at 371.
As a result, every site is losing money. At current staffing and enrollment levels, the monthly projected losses are $44,000. Assuming nothing changes with the program, the projected annual loss is $525,000.
The board was presented with and discussed a few options to offset losses. The first option would be to bring the monthly full-time fee to $275, up from $240, while also increasing the part-time fee to $180, up from $159.
It was also recommended to the board that they reduce the staff/student ratio. If the board were to go with this route, the program would have a reduction in force of 12 part-time positions. According to Linebarger, this would only offset some losses. Linebarger told the board the real solution is increased enrollment.
There was no decision made at Monday’s meeting and the board indicated they would like Linebarger and CFO Melissa Wike to bring the issue back at next week’s meeting with additional recommendations on how to proceed.
Child nutrition has also been hit hard by COVID-19 and the reduced in-person enrollment. Currently, it is projected that the program will lose $1,562,000 this year. After the use of COVID funds to offset some of the losses, the potential annual loss is $1,175,000.
Superintendent Jeff James and child nutrition Director Tina Wilson presented the board with a few options to reduce these losses at Monday’s meeting.
The first option is to reduce labor hours. The reduction would impact approximately 16 employees and if implemented by Dec.1, would save approximately $166,000.
The second option is to eliminate Smart Lunch programs at the high school level, as accounting shows that before Smart Lunches were implemented, the combined profitability of the high schools’ child nutrition departments was $281,000. Seven years later, with three of the five high schools implementing Smart Lunch, that number is now a $70,000 loss.
As with Prime Time, the board did not make any decisions regarding the child nutrition program and asked for the issue to be brought back in front of them at next week’s board meeting.
