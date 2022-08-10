 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two I-SS educators receive James Howell/Alice Absher grants

  • Updated
Dr. Jeff James, Iredell-Statesville Schools superintendent; Andrea Fernandez, a Scotts Elementary School teacher; Kristie Spenner, Woodland Heights principal representing teacher Amy Jordan; Cindy Jones, treasurer; Jennifer DiFiore, English as a second language lead teacher, and Lizzie Barber, president of the Iredell Retired School Personnel, attend a grant presentation by the Iredell RSP to Fernandez and Jordan.

Andrea Fernandez, a first-grade teacher at Scotts Elementary School and Amy Jordan, a kindergarten through seventh grade English as a second language teacher at Woodland Heights, have each been selected to receive a $500 grant named in honor of James Howell and Alice Absher for the 2022-23 school year.

The grants from the Iredell Retired School Personnel were given to financially support innovative classroom projects for which funding might not otherwise have been available.

Fernandez plans to purchase three greenhouses, seeds and other needed materials to grow plants. In her project “Growing Money,” students will be personally involved by researching which plants would be most popular to sell.

The project incorporates many levels of learning and planning for math, science, reading, writing and social studies. In the end, students will grow and sell low-cost plants to community members as a school fundraiser or donate unsold plants for local gardens. Students also will learn the value of gardening and team work as well as learning how to run a small business.

Jordan will provide equity and access to English language learners with an outdoor literacy learning lab. The lab will create lifelong links between literacy, learning and the amazing world around them. Students will be exposed to rich and diverse literature preparing them for outside activities and experiences supporting transdisciplinary topics. This project allows teamwork, building confidence, real world experiences and career exploration and fosters love and appreciation of the natural world through a literacy lens. The project culminates with a field trip to Lake Norman State Park to meet with rangers and hike a trail.

The Iredell Retired School Personnel is a division of the North Carolina Association of Educators. Members of Iredell RSP include all retired school system employees. The president for the local unit is Lizzie P. Barber.

