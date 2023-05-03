Two 19-year-olds have been charged with setting fire to a vacant house in Harmony last month.

Michael Andrew King of Arrowbrook Road, Harmony, and Hayden Lamar Poore of Flora Lane, Harmony, were each charged with two counts of felony burning of uninhabited residence and misdemeanor breaking and entering. A magistrate set bond at $10,000 for King and $8,000 for Poore.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies assisted the Harmony Fire Department and Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office on a suspicious fire on Tomlinson Avenue. The house, which was vacant and had no power, was fully engulfed.

The fire marshal’s office reported the fire was likely caused by arson.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and began an investigation in conjunction with the fire marshal’s office.

After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses at the scene, two suspects were identified as King and Poore, Campbell said.

Evidence gathered by the detectives proves both King and Poore had broken into the residence on April 18 and again in the early morning hours of April 19, when the fire was set, Campbell said. Both suspects were interviewed and gave statements about their involvement, he said.

The two were arrested Friday.