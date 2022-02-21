Two Fort Dobbs DAR members honored for years of service

Two members of the Fort Dobbs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have been recognized with service awards.

Susan Tolle received her certificate for 25 years of service, and Laurel Eason received her certificate for 30 years of service.

The DAR also welcomed Dr. Rachel DiSanto, family physician at Statesville Family Practice, who spoke about Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer's cannot be diagnosed until after death, she said, but there are lab tests and imaging that help determine if a person has it. Memory loss, such as forgetting your car keys, why you came into a room or people's names, is not a symptom of Alzheimer's.

The disease's symptoms include odd behaviors, depression and difficulty with short term executive functions, she said. Executive functions include activities such as how to get to the grocery store or doctor office, and routinely done events.