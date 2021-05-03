Two facing charges after 2-year-old was wounded in shooting

Two people, including the mother, are facing charges after a 2-year-old was shot Sunday night.

Alyssa Marie Lyons, 19, of Old Wilkesboro Road and Eric Dreshon Vanderburg, 25, of Foxfire Court, were each charged with misdemeanor failure to store firearms to protect a minor and misdemeanor child abuse.

Vanderburg was arrested by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Squad and a magistrate set bond at $10,000. Lyons has not yet been arrested.

The child is in stable condition at Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

In a news release, Campbell said crime scene investigators responded, along with patrol deputies, to a home on Old Wilkesboro Road. Deputies provided medical care for the child until Iredell EMS arrived.

Investigators found a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol as well as ammunition.

He said it was determined that the child gained access to the loaded pistol, which was on a bed, and the shot was accidental.

Investigator Melody Jennings obtained the warrants for Vanderburg and Lyons.

Vanderburg’s history includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving while license is revoked.