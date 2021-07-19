Two employees charged with breaking into business

Two employees of a storage business were charged with breaking into several units.
Thomas Edward Mounts, 53, and Stephanie Elaine Mounts, 40, both of Troutman Shoals Road, were charged with the following:
- Felony charges of breaking and entering; felony larceny by employee; larceny after breaking and entering; larceny of a firearm; larceny, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine; and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle/place to sell and deliver a controlled substance; and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny.
A magistrate set bond at $100,000 for each.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, said in a news release, over the course of several months, reports were received of break-ins to several storage units at a business on Buffalo Shoals Road. Numerous items were reported stolen, he said.
Property Crimes Division detectives interviewed victims, witnesses and all of the employees of the business, he said.
After a lengthy investigation and the evidence and information were analyzed, it became apparent that an employee or employees were responsible, Campbell said.
Last week, detectives received information about stolen property being kept in a camper behind a residence on Troutman Shoals Road, Campbell said.
A search warrant was obtained and, during the search, detectives found several items, including power tools, lawn equipment, a table saw, air compressors and various hand tools, he said. The items, which had been reported stolen, were valued at $3,000.
As a result, Thomas and Stephanie Mounts, employees of the storage business, were arrested, Campbell said.
Thomas Mounts’ history includes misdemeanor failure to return rental property. Stephanie Mounts has no listed criminal history.