Two employees charged with breaking into business

Two employees of a storage business were charged with breaking into several units.

Thomas Edward Mounts, 53, and Stephanie Elaine Mounts, 40, both of Troutman Shoals Road, were charged with the following:

Felony charges of breaking and entering; felony larceny by employee; larceny after breaking and entering; larceny of a firearm; larceny, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine; and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle/place to sell and deliver a controlled substance; and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny.

A magistrate set bond at $100,000 for each.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, said in a news release, over the course of several months, reports were received of break-ins to several storage units at a business on Buffalo Shoals Road. Numerous items were reported stolen, he said.

Property Crimes Division detectives interviewed victims, witnesses and all of the employees of the business, he said.

After a lengthy investigation and the evidence and information were analyzed, it became apparent that an employee or employees were responsible, Campbell said.