Two children found safe, mother arrested in Georgia

The mother of two children, who authorities said she took to Georgia in violation of a custody order, has been arrested after she and the children were found Wednesday night.

Amanda Jean Redmon, 26, of Dallas, has been charged with felony child abduction and is in custody in Georgia.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said deputies were called to a residence on Dobson Farm Road Wednesday to investigate a report that two children had been taken by the mother.

Campbell, in a news release said, the children’s grandmother said Redmon, the children’s mother, was not supposed to be alone or driving the children. The grandmother told the deputies Redmon had left with the children and was allegedly going to the beach.

The grandmother said she took the children Tuesday to get breakfast and never returned, Campbell added.

He said detectives obtained copies of court orders verifying that Redmon was not to be alone with the children, was ordered to be supervised and was not to drive with the children.

Redmon was entered into a database and an Amber Alert was issued for the two children.