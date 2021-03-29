 Skip to main content
Two Boy Scout leaders honored with District Award of Merit
Two Boy Scout leaders honored with District Award of Merit

image001.jpg

Bryan McDonald, left, and Jon Crawford received top awards.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Scouts BSA of the Gemstone District (Iredell County) held its annual Gemstone Adult Leader Recognition Celebration at the Rocky Mount Church in Mooresville. Scout leaders presented several awards such as training awards and the top awards, the District Award of Merit. The two receiving this award were Bryan McDonald of Troop #314 in Statesville and Jon Crawford of Troop #173 in Mt. Mourne.

