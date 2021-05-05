Two blood drives scheduled in Statesville

The Rotary Club of Fourth Creek and Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home are hosting upcoming blood drives.

The Rotary Club drive will take place May 12 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. The drive will be held at the Statesville Family YMCA, 828 Wesley Drive.

Bunch-Johnson’s blood drive will be May 13 in the viewing room from 2 to 6:30 p.m. The address is 705 Davie Ave.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter either Fourth Creek Rotary or BunchJohnson to schedule an appointment.