Two blood drives scheduled in Statesville

The Rotary Club of Fourth Creek and Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home are hosting upcoming blood drives.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The Rotary Club drive will take place May 12 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. The drive will be held at the Statesville Family YMCA, 828 Wesley Drive.
Bunch-Johnson’s blood drive will be May 13 in the viewing room from 2 to 6:30 p.m. The address is 705 Davie Ave.
Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter either Fourth Creek Rotary or BunchJohnson to schedule an appointment.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.