Two arrested on felony drug charges after traffic stop

Two people from Alexander County were arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop last week.
Harold Troy Little Jr., 41, and Ashley Brooks Church, 35, both of Taylorsville, were arrested. Little was charged with the following felony charges: trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transport, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for sale or use of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of Schedule III (buprenorphine hydrochloride) and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $350,000.
Church was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of Schedule III (buprenorphine hydrochloride) and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $7,500.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Sgt. Leo Hayes of the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team (ICE) was working a special assignment with the Statesville Police Department last Friday and stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and Shelton Avenue for a traffic violation.
Hayes spoke with the driver, Little, and passenger, Church, and became suspicious of illegal activity, Campbell said.
Hayes asked for Deputy Michael Hicks and his canine, Bosco, to respond. Campbell said Hicks used Bosco to walk around the vehicle and the dog alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found 33.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, which was packaged in a manner consistent with individual sales, and three dosage units of buprenorphine hydrochloride and items of drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.
Little’s history includes felony attempted trafficking in opium or heroin, misdemeanor criminal trespass and DWI. He is currently on probation for the felony charge.
Church’s history includes felony larceny and misdemeanor charges of larceny, second-degree trespass and shoplifting. She is currently on probation on the felony charge.