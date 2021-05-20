Two arrested on felony drug charges after traffic stop

Two people from Alexander County were arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop last week.

Harold Troy Little Jr., 41, and Ashley Brooks Church, 35, both of Taylorsville, were arrested. Little was charged with the following felony charges: trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transport, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for sale or use of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of Schedule III (buprenorphine hydrochloride) and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $350,000.

Church was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of Schedule III (buprenorphine hydrochloride) and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $7,500.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Sgt. Leo Hayes of the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team (ICE) was working a special assignment with the Statesville Police Department last Friday and stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and Shelton Avenue for a traffic violation.

Hayes spoke with the driver, Little, and passenger, Church, and became suspicious of illegal activity, Campbell said.