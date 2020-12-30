Two arrested in connection with Rowan County home invasion robbery

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the quick response of deputies led to the arrest of two people in connection with a home invasion.

Zachary Ryan Smith, 23, of China Grove, and Jason Matthew Wojciechowski, 18, of Salisbury, were each charged with robbery with a firearm, felony breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. A magistrate set bond at $75,000 for each.

Smith's arrest report listed a home address of South Main Street, Mooresville.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a home invasion on N.C. 801 in Mount Ulla. The victim reported two men had broken into her home while she was inside and stolen several firearms before fleeing on foot.

Deputies were patrolling nearby and began searching the area with the assistance of a sheriff’s office K-9 and the North Carolina Highway Patrol Aviation Unit.

Deputy J.R. Corriher spotted two suspicious people on Back Creek Church Road and stopped them for further investigation. The victim identified the two as the ones who broke into her home, the sheriff’s office reported

The K-9 unit had also tracked to the location of the two. They were found to be in possession of illegal narcotics and concealed handguns, the sheriff’s office indicated.