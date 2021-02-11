Two arrested after string of burglaries

Two men are charged with multiple counts of burglary after a Statesville Police Department investigation.

Joushua Wayne Seagro and Christopher Lee Stephens face a host of charges related to multiple reports of houses and vehicle being broken into.

In early February, the Statesville Police Department received numerous reports of houses and vehicles broken into where several items and lawn equipment were stolen. During the investigation, investigators located numerous security cameras from residences and obtained video footage of the suspects. While taking reports, there were also reports of some lawn equipment being found hidden in shrubbery and those items were taken until the owners were located.

On Feb. 9, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office received information on the suspects and possible locations of stolen property. Along with the video taken from several sources, the suspects were identified, the SPD reported. On Feb. 10, the SPD obtained arrest warrants for Seagro and Stephens.

Investigators learned that some of the stolen items were at a local hotel and they knocked on the hotel room door and Seagro answered the door and was taken into custody, police said. After obtaining permission to search the room, additional stolen property was located, police said.