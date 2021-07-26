Two adults, three juveniles arrested for stealing vehicles, breaking into home

A short time later, Winston-Salem police officers located the second stolen vehicle. While attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver and its other occupants fled the scene. A perimeter was established. The Winston-Salem officers were able to identify the driver and recover the vehicle.

As the investigation continued, deputies received information on a possible location of one suspect in the case and went to a location on West Memorial Highway. The suspect, Ginsberg, hid in the woods, but was located by deputies and taken into custody, Campbell said.

On July 21, sheriff’s investigators located several witnesses and seized other evidence. The investigation lead to the Hallmark Inn on Davie Avenue, where two suspects had been staying, Campbell said. When a search warrant was executed at the motel, investigators located almost all of the property that had been stolen from the residence in Mooresville, Campbell said.

Investigators were able to identify a third suspect as Smith, who was taken into custody without incident at Union Grove, Campbell said.

In the end, Ginsberg was charged with two counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle. A magistrate set bond at $40,000.