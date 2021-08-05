Two additional charges filed against suspended teacher

A Troutman Middle School teacher, facing one count of soliciting nude photos from a 15-year-old girl, is now accused of two more charges.

Kyle Christopher McKay, 37, of Edington Lane, Mooresville was arrested July 23 on one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. On July 29, Mooresville police charged him with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

A magistrate initially set bond at $100,000, but after the two additional charges were filed, his bond was increased by $40,000.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Garron Lawing at 704-420-1104 or email glawing@mooresvillenc.gov.

McKay has been a teacher at Troutman Middle School since 2015 but was suspended by the Iredell-Statesville Schools system after his arrest. No students in the Iredell-Statesville School system were involved with the initial charge, a school spokesperson said.

The Mooresville Police Department said the initial charge stemmed from a report that McKay solicited the photos via SnapChat.