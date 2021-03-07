TV show prompted memories of products, activities: How many do you remember

Sometimes we took a bag of marbles or a yo-yo to elementary school to play with during recess, but these might be confiscated by the teacher if we got them out during class. Worse yet was if the marbles accidently spilled out of the bags and rolled all over the classroom.

While on the large playground at Park View Elementary School in Mooresville, we might play a game of “rolly-bat.” How long since you played rolly-bat, Bubba?

Back in the classroom, we looked forward to reading “My Weekly Reader,” an elementary classroom magazine. Perhaps you read it at your school.

I remember my parents buying metal cans of Boraxo, a powdered, gritty hand soap containing the mineral borax. It cleaned dirty, greasy hands well. You can get a 5-pound box for about $20 these days.

Remember when you heard that a new movie actor had signed on to be the next Tarzan? Johnny Weissmuller (1904-1984), the Olympic swimming star, although before my time, was probably the best in the role as the King of the Jungle. He also had the best yell. Lex Barker, Gordon Scott and Buster Crabbe played the vine-swinger when I was a kid. For you trivia fans, Elmo Lincoln (1889-1952) was the first big screen Tarzan in 1918’s “Tarzan of the Apes.”