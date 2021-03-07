TV show prompted memories of products, activities: How many do you remember

Watching a recent TV episode of “American Pickers” got me reminiscing about products, TV programs, activities and such of bygone days. See how many of these you remember. If some of these are puzzling, ask your parents or grandparents.
Remember the Burma Shave signs along rural highways with their clever poems? My favorite was, “By the schoolyard, Take it slow. Let the little shavers grow. Burma Shave.”
In the summer, our family went to drive-in movies to escape the heat. Few people had air-conditioned homes. Sometimes there were double features — often “monster” movies — shown along with four or five cartoons. Remember people honking their car horns to get the projectionist to start the films at dusk? Remember hooking the speaker to the car window?
Haircuts used to cost a dollar or less. Those were the days of barbers, not hair stylists. Many boys, until they discovered girls, got crewcuts in the summer. The Beatles brought in longer hair for boys.
Quarts of milk came in glass bottles sealed with thick paper stoppers. With a straw, we drank from smaller versions of the bottles containing white or chocolate milk in the school lunchroom.
Still speaking of school, we bought the Atlanta-based “Blue Horse” brand of notebooks and notebook paper for school. You cut out the Blue Horse logos and when you had enough, you sent them in for premiums.
Sometimes we took a bag of marbles or a yo-yo to elementary school to play with during recess, but these might be confiscated by the teacher if we got them out during class. Worse yet was if the marbles accidently spilled out of the bags and rolled all over the classroom.
While on the large playground at Park View Elementary School in Mooresville, we might play a game of “rolly-bat.” How long since you played rolly-bat, Bubba?
Back in the classroom, we looked forward to reading “My Weekly Reader,” an elementary classroom magazine. Perhaps you read it at your school.
I remember my parents buying metal cans of Boraxo, a powdered, gritty hand soap containing the mineral borax. It cleaned dirty, greasy hands well. You can get a 5-pound box for about $20 these days.
Remember when you heard that a new movie actor had signed on to be the next Tarzan? Johnny Weissmuller (1904-1984), the Olympic swimming star, although before my time, was probably the best in the role as the King of the Jungle. He also had the best yell. Lex Barker, Gordon Scott and Buster Crabbe played the vine-swinger when I was a kid. For you trivia fans, Elmo Lincoln (1889-1952) was the first big screen Tarzan in 1918’s “Tarzan of the Apes.”
We watched newsreels in theaters in those days before most people had TV sets. Locally, we in Iredell got TV in 1949 from WBTV in Charlotte (Channel 3). For some time, the local TV evening news show lasted only 15 minutes.
Fashions change. Remember the “tab collars” on men’s shirts in the 1960s? Fashion styles also come back. The actor Daniel Craig reportedly wore three different tab-collared dress shirts in the 2012 James Bond movie, “Skyfall.”
Remember boys, perhaps some girls, also — going door-to-door selling greeting cards or subscriptions to GRIT magazine? The rural-themed magazine, published since 1882, is said to appeal to readers who “… share an appreciation for life out where the pavement ends.”
Comic books sold for 10 cents and paperback books sold for under a dollar in the old days. You don’t want to know how much 1950s Batman and Superman comic books in good condition now sell for on eBay. We should have kept ours in a cool, dry place. “Classics Illustrated” comic books were a quarter.
Remember when women commonly wore gloves and hats to church services? Do you recall the “funeral home fans” in the backs of the church pews?
Did your family have a record player that played 78 RPM records? We did. One of my favorite records was titled “Open the Door, Richard.” This was by “The Three Flames” on the Columbia label. You can access it and listen to it on YouTube. We also had a record by Kate Smith, known as “The Songbird of the South.” On one side of the record was “Don’t Fence Me In.”
Remember telephone booths? No need for them since the advent of cellphones. So, where does Clark Kent go to change into his Superman costume these days?
Remember the excitement when the carnival was in town on a weekend? Lee’s Rides, based in Troutman, furnished the Tilt-A-Whirl, the Merry-Go-Round and other rides locally.
Remember getting small toys and prizes in cereal boxes?
Most kids had sidewalk skates. Remember the keys used to adjust them to your street shoes?
Do you remember seeing Fred Kirby, WBTV’s “Carolina Cowboy?” Fred was often the grand marshal of the local Christmas parades. Sometimes he was astride “Calico.”
“High-test” gasoline sold for 33-cents a gallon and “regular gas” was 29 cents when I was a teenager.
And, speaking of insect life, you must remember using a nail to punch holes in the lid of the Duke’s mayonnaise jar you used to hold the lightning bugs you captured on those summer evenings long ago.
There don’t seem to be as many lightning bugs in the summer as there used to be. Surely, our catching dozens of them a night didn’t have anything to do with their scarcity now.
And don’t call me Shirley!