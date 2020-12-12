Turnout, toy collection for 'Bub's Ride' exceeds expectations

“It’s extremely important (this year), he said. “My store is on the Southside; I hear all kinds of stories from all walks of life.”

He talks with parents after letters are dropped off to see who he can help with his drive. Some of the stories are heartbreaking as one hears the level of loss families are facing this year. He is just trying to help bring something positive into their lives — he says that is the reason they are doing this.

“You just never know what (people) are going through,” he said.

That is especially true this year. On Saturday, this group was trying to help as much as possible — and were making it possible for lots of families to have a special Christmas this year.

“That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

For Keith Bills, the day offered a chance to both help out with his community and to honor his late father — and all who have been lost this year. He and the gathered crowd took time to think of the children, to say a prayer for all heading out on the ride and to show just how much of an impact caring for others can have during this Christmas season.