Turnout, toy collection for 'Bub's Ride' exceeds expectations

The need is just so great. Fortunately, in Iredell County there are people like Keith Bills and David Hiatt to fill the void.
On Saturday, the pair kicked off a toy drive that started with a group of motorcyclists donating toys at STE Powersports, then ended with them carrying others to Blue Collar Cycle Company in Salisbury. The two-county toy drive, the first for the group, was named the Bub’s Ride 2020 in honor of Bills’ late father.
“About three weeks ago was when I was asked to put something together,” Bills said as he stood in the lot of STE Powersports on Northside Drive watching bike after bike pull onto the lot. “My dad was a motorcycle enthusiast and a car enthusiast. Unfortunately, he passed away two years ago. So, we named this the Bub’s Ride 2020 and his famous saying, ‘It is what it is.’ It kind of sums up 2020. We’re trying to end 2020 with hope for our kids. So far it’s looking like a good turnout.”
He was not overstating the turnout. He said he did not have expectations going into the event but was hoping for at least 50 riders. By the 12:30 p.m. departure time, 101 bikes were lined up on the lot — and the toys were piling up quickly.
Brandon McNeely of Salisbury reached out to Bills to set it all in motion. Hiatt already had a toy drive underway at his store, so soon all of the pieces were falling into place.
“We’re just putting things together and seeing how it goes as we go along,” Bills said. “We’re taking some toys with us to Salisbury and some of the stuff is going to stay with us in Iredell County. Here, I’ve got Iredell-Statesville Schools and they’re sending representatives over here to pick them up.”
Bikers pulled into the lot with toys strapped to the backs of their bikes. Some riders were in festive gear — and Santa Claus was along for the ride. As Bills and his uncle, Mike, and Hiatt watched the gifts and riders pour in, it was clear the emotional impact this day was having on all.
In a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has caused layoffs and loss across Iredell, Rowan and other counties, days like this take on added meaning, especially with Christmas just around the corner.
“It’s very critical,” Bills said. “You take hope from a child and you wind up with a hopeless adult. So, you have to have hope and faith in something. If that means us coming together as a group to solidify hope for a small child, that they’ve got something under the Christmas tree, so they know that somebody cares. That’s the most important thing. We put God first and that’s what this is all about.”
Mike Bills, Keith’s uncle, agreed.
“He really cared about the way people took care of their children and all that,” Mike Bills said of his brother. “I know that he would be real happy to be able to sponsor something like this to help the children. That’s what it’s all about. …
“We need to get away from the hard stuff that’s going on right now and just remember what Christmas is all about, is loving each other. Jesus said suffer the children to come unto him. We’re doing that by showing these children what Christmas means and that’s what’s important. It’s so important to do something to pull our children back in from wherever they’re going in the world today and this is helping do this.
“We’ve got a lot of good people here helping with that.”
Among those was Hiatt.
His Crazy David’s Discount Variety Store, located at 1521 Shelton Ave., has a Letters to Santa box where children can drop off their Christmas wishes. People are helping those dreams be met by either getting gifts Hiatt is keeping on a list or donating toward the cost of those. Those donations are ongoing and will culminate in an event on Dec. 22. If anyone is interested in getting involved, they can go by the store Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the event.
While he has a toy drive annually, this year he sees so much more need — and so much more desire to help one’s neighbor.
“We have a huge heart for kids, giving back to the community,” he said. Once he spoke with Keith Bills, he set up a toy box at the store to take donations for this event. He came with a Jeep filled with presents, some of which are going to kids in Iredell and some he was driving along to Rowan on the ride.
“It’s extremely important (this year), he said. “My store is on the Southside; I hear all kinds of stories from all walks of life.”
He talks with parents after letters are dropped off to see who he can help with his drive. Some of the stories are heartbreaking as one hears the level of loss families are facing this year. He is just trying to help bring something positive into their lives — he says that is the reason they are doing this.
“You just never know what (people) are going through,” he said.
That is especially true this year. On Saturday, this group was trying to help as much as possible — and were making it possible for lots of families to have a special Christmas this year.
“That’s what it’s all about,” he said.
For Keith Bills, the day offered a chance to both help out with his community and to honor his late father — and all who have been lost this year. He and the gathered crowd took time to think of the children, to say a prayer for all heading out on the ride and to show just how much of an impact caring for others can have during this Christmas season.
“It’s important to us as a family that we remember those who have passed on, especially in 2020 with COVID 19 and the extreme amount of people losing their life to it, it’s real important for us to remember where we come from,” Bills said.
