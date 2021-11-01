Tuesday is Election Day in Iredell

The town of Troutman will have one municipal election Tuesday as three Town Council seats are on the ballot.
Three incumbents, Felina Harris, William Henkel and Sally Williams, as well as two challengers, Jerry Oxsher and Tonya Bartlett, are vying for the three available seats.
The following are the candidate’s answers to a series of questions posed to them.
Tonya Bartlett
Q: What is your reason for wanting to be a part of the Town Council?
A: I am motivated by a need to help our community maintain its small-town charm with honest and balanced representation.
Q: Why should the people of Troutman elect you to the council?
A: My family is embedded in this community, with our home, school and a business in Troutman so we plan to stay here. I will ensure when decisions are made that those decisions are reflective of our community to the best of my ability. I will do everything in my power to work toward correcting the infrastructure issues (roads, water and sewer) we have at this time and eliminate any new issues that may arise in the future by being proactive with our growth instead of reactive. I want to help our local assets, including existing business owners, community member start-ups and local investors be successful by working to meet their needs for growth.
Q: What do you feel are the most important issues facing Troutman in the coming years?
A: The growth that is too fast to maintain the quality of life for existing Troutman citizens will be the most important issue facing Troutman in the coming years. Growth affects our homes, health, schools, commutes, environment and economy. Our infrastructure, including roadways, sidewalks, bicycle paths, water and sewer, already needs major updates — honestly, complete overhauls would be ideal — to meet the needs of our current citizens; so, the fast growth will only compound those existing issues exponentially without smart growth.
Q: How do you plan on addressing those issues?
A: I will work hard for the town of Troutman and will stay focused on smart growth. I will address what is needed and what is wanted in town. I will adhere to our strategic plan to the best of my ability and will help implement those short-term goals and long-term goals stated in our strategic plan. When incorporating new development I will ensure that Troutman stays ahead of the growth in order to maintain our quality of life, even if this is at the expense of the new development.
Felina Harris
Q: What is your reason for wanting to continue as a member of the Town Council?
A: I want to continue making a difference in our town by reaching out to citizens. I am extremely personable and I love to talk to people. This type of personality is needed in order to interact with our citizens and business owners. I want to use my education, my years of growing up here, and my 20-plus years of working in local government experience to help make our town even better than it is.
Q: Why should the people of Troutman re-elect you to the council?
A: It makes me very proud to diversify our town council. Diversity is important in many ways, as it ensures that our Town Council mirrors the people of our town. Every single person in this town is important and it is our job to ensure that they know it! I have expressed my love for our town for many years through organized food giveaways during the pandemic, community reunions, serving on the PTO, attending events and supporting local businesses. Being on this side of the table gives me a totally different perspective and I want to use this new lens to our advantage.
Q: What do you feel are the most important issues facing Troutman in the coming years?
A: Growth, hands down. Lots of people want to move to our small, quaint town. Lots of businesses find our location attractive, too. As a council, we have to be strategic in our decisions and we know that everyone will not be satisfied with every decision.
Q: How do you plan on addressing those issues?
A: As a council, we talk through issues and our decisions are well thought out. Contrary to some beliefs, we do consider our citizens and the impact that decisions have on them. We also consider many other variables as well. I plan to continue to engage wholeheartedly with my fellow council members to make the best decisions for our town, my hometown, Troutman, North Carolina!!
Jerry Oxsher
Q: What is your reason for wanting to be a part of the Town Council?
A: I want to be a part of the Town Council because Troutman is the place where my wife and I will raise our family and want to live the rest of our lives, so I have a vested interest in the future of this community. I love this town and want to see it flourish for years to come, so rather than just sitting on the sidelines I want to do whatever I can to help make this a reality.
Q: Why should the people of Troutman elect you to the council?
A: I want to help the Town Council navigate the current and future growth responsibly because I believe we are at a critical time for our town. As a scientist, I have learned to look at an issue from all sides before making a decision that is best for everybody and not just one that fits best with how I feel, which can be a valuable asset when making decisions for an entire community. We are attracting larger industrial developers to our area, which can help our tax base, but we cannot neglect the needs of our residents and small local businesses in the process. Now is the time to decide what kind of Troutman we want to live in and strategically work towards building it.
Q: What do you feel are the most important issues facing Troutman in the coming years?
A: The expected growth in our town’s near future is a hot topic. The increase in both large commercial sites as well as several new housing developments has left a lot of people feeling concerned. We must take steps now to ensure that we have the necessary infrastructure to accommodate not only the new businesses, but also the influx of new residents. Concerns about our current and future traffic issues have been conveyed to me on almost a daily basis. The Main Street expansion project, which has now been delayed for many more years, takes most of the spotlight. However, there are many issues related to traffic and pedestrian safety that the town can address without having to wait on NCDOT (North Carolina Department of Transportation). For example, adding a sidewalk to Talley Street has been discussed for years, but no action has been taken yet. We must not lose focus on these issues, as they are a safety concern for the people in our town.
Q: How do you plan on addressing those issues?
A: The Strategic Master Plan is a great place to start. There are several great ideas that could greatly improve the lives of our residents, but we must put in the work to accomplish these goals. There are some very low-cost and simple to realize ideas in this plan that could be put into action immediately, yet they are only in writing and not a reality although the Strategic Master Plan is already several years old. Linking our community more closely to the lake and revitalizing the downtown area would do wonders for our community and help Troutman establish an identity. I would like the opportunity to work closely with the council and town staff to help make these a reality.
Sally Williams
Q: What is your reason for wanting to continue as a member of the Town Council?
A: I love working for the citizens of Troutman and hearing from them. I want to help continue with the projects that I’ve had the privilege to help pass. I want to see these projects completed. I will continue to help keep Troutman moving forward with infrastructure needs, not just roads but utilities, too. As the town grows so will staff and facilities. During my tenure on council, there have been many changes for the betterment of the citizens and I hope to be able to continue helping.
Q: Why should the people of Troutman re-elect you to the council?
A: My experience that I have gained from being on council. I want to continue to be a good listener for all citizens. With all the past projects, it will be a time deterrent to bring new members up to date therefore slowing some projects. I have an open-door policy and am willing to listen to all citizens. If I don’t know the answer to a citizen’s question, I’ll find out the answer and call them back. I feel I am a personable person and can work with all council members and staff.
Q: What do you feel are the most important issues facing Troutman in the coming years?
A: Traffic is a major issue and will continue to be a major issue until NCDOT make improvements to their roads. Unfortunately, the roads that are most congested are not town streets. It’s been suggested that the town could still improve these roads but that’s not true. NCDOT will not let a municipality improve their streets. I represent Troutman on the Lake Norman Transportation Committee (LNTC). At the August meeting Michael Poe, from the North Carolina Department of Transportation Division 12 Project Development gave an update of projects and said Highway 21 from Cedar Lane to Barium lane is on hold until 2029.
Q: How do you plan on addressing those issues?
A: I believe that traffic lights at strategic intersections would help with traffic congestion. Meetings with NCDOT have occurred about traffic lights being placed at certain areas. The town is currently working with a company that provides GPS coordinates. Hopefully, we can get the GPS coordinates changed to reroute the semi trucks from traveling through the downtown.
William Henkel did not respond in time for this edition.
Love Valley and Harmony
Voters in Love Valley and Harmony will also head to the polls to elect commissioners, town council and mayor.
Vying for the five seats are the board of commissioners are Victoria Allison Barker, Wendy Michelle Benfield, Linda S. Chase, Randy Dean Lackey, Randy Blake Ladd, Gary Kent Mayfield and Timothy Wayne Meadows.
Current Mayor Tim Ward, who was elected by write-in votes two years ago, is not seeking another term. Three others are running for mayor, Phillip Lee Baity, Mark Daniel Johnston and Mark Dwayne Loden.
The mayor’s seat and the four seats on the town board are uncontested. Lee Matney is seeking another term as mayor and N. Sankey “Buddy” Gaither, Julia Reid Clanton, Michael Scott “Scotty” Harris and Douglas “Doug” Galliher are running for new terms.
Mooresville voters will decide among seven candidates for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Greg Whitfield is seeking another term. Challengers for the two seats include Rakeen Jawan Brawley, Elisabeth P. Burleyson, Tamiara Monique Crowder, Jay Floyd Goodman, Scarlett Melanie Overbay-Inman and Kate Pettigrew.
Mayor William Miles Atkins is being challenged for another term by Douglas Townsend Nesbitt.
The ballot will also include a choice for the at large commissioner seat. Incumbent Gary West and challenger Michael Cabe are vying for the seat.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Voters must vote at their assigned polling place.
Polling places for Tuesday’s elections are :
Coddle Creek 1 — St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville.
Coddle Creek 2 — Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St. Mooresville.
Coddle Creek 3-1 — War Memorial Building, 220 N. Maple St. Mooresville.
Coddle Creek 4-1 — St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville.
Davidson 1A-1 — Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville.
Davidson 1B-1 — Peninsula Baptist Church, 687 Brawley School Road, Mooresville.
Davidson 2A-1 — Williamson Chapel Church, 589 Brawley School Road, Mooresville.
Davidson 2B-1 — Former Mount Mourne IB School, 1431 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville.
Fallstown — Troutman Baptist Church, 305 Perry Road, Troutman.
New Hope — Love Valley Chapel, 239 Mitchell Trail, Statesville.
Turnersburg — Harmony American Legion, 3085 Harmony Highway, Harmony.
For information, including checking voter registration, printing absentee ballots and finding your polling location, visit the Iredell County Board of Elections website at co.iredell.nc.us/162/elections. The board can be reached by phone at 704-878-3140.