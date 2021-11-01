Tuesday is Election Day in Iredell

A: The expected growth in our town’s near future is a hot topic. The increase in both large commercial sites as well as several new housing developments has left a lot of people feeling concerned. We must take steps now to ensure that we have the necessary infrastructure to accommodate not only the new businesses, but also the influx of new residents. Concerns about our current and future traffic issues have been conveyed to me on almost a daily basis. The Main Street expansion project, which has now been delayed for many more years, takes most of the spotlight. However, there are many issues related to traffic and pedestrian safety that the town can address without having to wait on NCDOT (North Carolina Department of Transportation). For example, adding a sidewalk to Talley Street has been discussed for years, but no action has been taken yet. We must not lose focus on these issues, as they are a safety concern for the people in our town.