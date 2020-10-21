TRYING TO HELP OUT: Friends raise money for Statesville woman's cancer treatments

What are friends for? For many things, but these friends in particular helped organize a fundraiser for Amanda Brookshire at Randy’s BBQ to help with Brookshire's medical expenses as she fights a rare form of cancer.

"My friends from first grade. I just felt so honored and so humble," Brookshire said. "Then friends from high school that I hadn't seen since high school, I don't know, it just makes me feel... well humbled, honored that being kind to people mattered."

Some of those friends included Penny Laws and Paulette Inscoe, who have known Brookshire since elementary school and led the effort on Tuesday. They put together a fundraiser at the restaurant on Salisbury Street on Tuesday, selling baked goods, crafts, and other items.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Her family has been educators, she's helped so many people, we're just trying to help out," Laws said.

"A friend in need," Inscoe said.

Brookshire was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma earlier this year and began treatment. According to the Mayo Clinic, leiomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer that affects smooth muscle tissue. These tumors are most common in the abdomen but can occur anywhere in the body, including the uterus.

Brookshire works as a counselor Scotts Elementary, where she works with Laws.

The friends said that if anyone was interested in donating to help, they could mail checks addressed to Brookshire to Scott's Elementary at 4743 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, NC, 28625,

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.